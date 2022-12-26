Watch CBS News
Local News

Burst pipe floods historic Delaware Building downtown

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

Historic Loop building damaged by flooding after pipe bursts
Historic Loop building damaged by flooding after pipe bursts 01:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pipe burst at a historic Loop building Monday afternoon, releasing a wave of water.

The Fire Department was on the scene at the Delaware Building at the northeast corner of Dearborn and Randolph streets.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, bursting pipes have been a problem around the city as a consequence of the frigid and sometimes subzero temperatures of the past several days.

Video showed water cascading down the walls like a waterfall. Water came down from the fourth floor all the way to the first.

Flooding at Delaware Building in downtown Chicago 00:13

The Italianate building was completed in 1874 – three years after the Great Chicago Fire. It is composed of a cast-iron base topped with a precast concrete façade.

Two floors and a steel-framed inner atrium were added in 1889, according to the City of Chicago.

The building used to house a two-story McDonald's on the ground floor, but the space is now vacant. Paul Young Fine Jewelers is also located on the ground floor, while the upper floors house offices – including Guaranty National Title.

Jermont Terry
jermontterry-new.jpg

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 3:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.