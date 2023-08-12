Watch CBS News
Pink brings 'Summer Carnival Tour' to Wrigley Field Saturday

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Singer and songwriter Pink will be bringing her Summer Carnival Tour to Wrigley Field Saturday night.

The concert kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Pink is going to be joined by special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and others.

Re-sale tickets are being sold online for high prices. The cheapest seats start at $215 each.

If you are going to the show, there is a list of items that will not be allowed inside the concert.

You view the complete list here.

