Pink brings 'Summer Carnival Tour' to Wrigley Field Saturday

Pink performing at Wrigley Field part of Summer Carnival Tour

CHICAGO (CBS) – Singer and songwriter Pink will be bringing her Summer Carnival Tour to Wrigley Field Saturday night.

The concert kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Pink is going to be joined by special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and others.

Re-sale tickets are being sold online for high prices. The cheapest seats start at $215 each.

If you are going to the show, there is a list of items that will not be allowed inside the concert.

