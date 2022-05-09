Watch CBS News
Local News

'Pink out' held at Wrigley Field to honor breast cancer survivors

/ CBS Chicago

'Pink out' Held at Wrigley Field to honor breast cancer survivors
'Pink out' Held at Wrigley Field to honor breast cancer survivors 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field held a "pink out" to honor breast cancer survivors Sunday. 

More than a dozen Advocate Health breast cancer survivors along with their families and medical staff enjoyed a day at the ballpark. 

Not only did they attend an exclusive pregame party and meet with players but they also showed off a giant pink ribbon. 

The group was also part of the first pitch and seventh inning stretch. 

The first 5,000 fans in the bleachers received shirts to create a pink wall in the outfield. 

First published on May 9, 2022 / 12:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.