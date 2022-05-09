'Pink out' Held at Wrigley Field to honor breast cancer survivors

'Pink out' Held at Wrigley Field to honor breast cancer survivors

'Pink out' Held at Wrigley Field to honor breast cancer survivors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field held a "pink out" to honor breast cancer survivors Sunday.

More than a dozen Advocate Health breast cancer survivors along with their families and medical staff enjoyed a day at the ballpark.

Not only did they attend an exclusive pregame party and meet with players but they also showed off a giant pink ribbon.

The group was also part of the first pitch and seventh inning stretch.

The first 5,000 fans in the bleachers received shirts to create a pink wall in the outfield.