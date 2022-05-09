'Pink out' held at Wrigley Field to honor breast cancer survivors
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field held a "pink out" to honor breast cancer survivors Sunday.
More than a dozen Advocate Health breast cancer survivors along with their families and medical staff enjoyed a day at the ballpark.
Not only did they attend an exclusive pregame party and meet with players but they also showed off a giant pink ribbon.
The group was also part of the first pitch and seventh inning stretch.
The first 5,000 fans in the bleachers received shirts to create a pink wall in the outfield.
