Pilsen's Via Crucis event re-creates Jesus' final steps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Good Friday, the faithful in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood re-created Jesus' final steps before his death.

This is the 46th annual Via Crucis.

Organizers said the Way of the Cross is a neighborhood tradition and inspiration to the community. Pilsen's Via Crucis is completely volunteer-run and planning has been in the works for nearly six weeks.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 4:30 PM

