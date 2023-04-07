Pilsen's Via Crucis event re-creates Jesus' final steps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Good Friday, the faithful in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood re-created Jesus' final steps before his death.
This is the 46th annual Via Crucis.
Organizers said the Way of the Cross is a neighborhood tradition and inspiration to the community. Pilsen's Via Crucis is completely volunteer-run and planning has been in the works for nearly six weeks.
