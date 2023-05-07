Pilsen residents protest property tax spike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A "cultural celebration" was one part party and one part protest in Pilsen Saturday.

Community activists staged the event at Dvorak Park in the afternoon.

The event mixed typical party fare like face painting and bounce houses with political speeches, pamphlets and discussion about property tax reform.

Property taxes have spiked drastically in Pilsen.

Some residents say they've seen them double in recent years, and organizers say it's time to take a stand.

"People on social security, seniors, undocumented people, elderly people, families, we are being forced out of this community in a very unfair manner. We are here today because we are saying no," said community activist Laura Baz.

Activists told CBS 2 they want property taxes to be levied based on income, not on property value.