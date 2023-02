Residents meeting to discuss property tax changes in Pilsen Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in Pilsen can get help understanding changes to property taxes and assessments.

The Pilsen Neighbors Community Council and several groups are partnering for Wednesday's event.

It starts at 6 p.m. at Benito Juarez High School.