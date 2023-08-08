Suspect steals packages from Pilsen resident's porch twice in 3 days

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Pilsen resident is the victim of a so-called "porch pirate" just weeks after moving into her new home.

It happened not just once but twice and it was all caught on camera. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez had her story.

Pilsen resident Nicole Kusi said there's nothing cool about the porch pirate stealing her packages, except perhaps his demeanor when he did it.

"It's very casual if you look at the video," she said. "It's very casual."

You can see it on her home surveillance video taken last Thursday. The man got off his bike, walked up to Kusi's porch, grabbed her packages, and rode off. It all happened in the middle of the day.

"It's really annoying," Kusi said. "I saw that he already had like a Nike shoe box with him, so he hit someone else before he came here."

And it happened to her again just two days later.

The man was back, wearing the same backpack and on what appeared to be the same bike. He parked, walked up the porch, and grabbed another one of Kusi's packages.

"He's not really being discreet about it," she said.

She's new to the block and new to this type of crime.

"I felt bad for the guy in a weird way," Kusi said. "It's never happened to me before."

The package thief rode off with a mirror and a whiteboard.

"I've seen people on Facebook talk about their medicine that's been stolen," Kusi said. "I think that's a bigger thing."

She added, "But it's not cool, because you never know what someone has. It could be life or death for someone else."

As for future deliveries, Kusi said she's going to be taking matters into her own hands.

"I think I will file a police report," she said.

Gonzalez: "Does this make you hesitant to order anything else online?"

Kusi: "No. I just set my alerts on my Ring camera just to, so if someone is at my door, I'll know."