Pilsen high school offering health screenings, free turkey during community fair Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- A Pilsen high school is helping people stay healthy and fed this holiday season.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, located at 1852 W. 22nd Pl,  is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois to host a community fair.

Health and wellness providers will be available to perform health screenings, COVID-19, and flu vaccines. You can also take home a free turkey.

There will also be fun activities like balloon artists and face painters for the kids.

It runs today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the high school's campus.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 7:58 AM

