Pilsen residents prepare to continue longstanding Good Friday tradition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A time-honored tradition is returning to Pilsen this Easter, and with it, the hope that future generations will carry on the meaningful community celebration.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos got the sneak peak.

With just hours to go, the final touches were being made on every outfit, line of dialogue and even props.

It was the final rehearsal for what has become a longstanding tradition in Pilsen that has happened on Good Friday for the last 46 years. "Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross," where members from several churches in the community reenact the final days of Jesus in a production like no other.

For many, it's not just about keeping a tradition alive, but a story of faith, one that resonates with Catholics in Latin America and beyond.

"Every Good Friday in the morning, I tell myself, 'OK, it's time to go fishing for Jesus,'" said Nellie Quintana, of Pilsen. "Because, if a look makes someone pray, then we have caught someone for Jesus."

And there aren't any shortage of looks when the production's procession makes its way down 18th Street toward Harrison Park.

Quintana, a Pilsen native, first took part when she was 10 years old. Now, she's one of the main organizers. Her story is not unique.

Nearly everyone preparing for the celebration is from a different generation of past participants.

"We include everyone who wants to participate," Quintana said.

From the seasoned veterans to newborns, it's truly a family affair.

"I am doing this year with all my family participating to give thanks to Jesus," said participant Eridany Ortega.

"I feel like everyone should come here to learn the story of God," said fellow participant Remy Ortega.

By the numbers, the production itself is just as impressive, with roughly 60 participants donning more than 100 costumes, the group puts in about 36 hours of rehearsal. And when it all gets underway on Good Friday, thousands are in attendance.

With a sunny forecast on deck, organizers are expecting as many as 5,000 spectators to come out on Friday.