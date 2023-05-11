Volunteers turn Pilsen warehouse into emergency shelter for dozens of migrants

Volunteers turn Pilsen warehouse into emergency shelter for dozens of migrants

Volunteers turn Pilsen warehouse into emergency shelter for dozens of migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) – Just two days after Chicago's mayor issued an emergency declaration in response to the number of migrants entering the city, at least one police station housing new arrivals has cleared out.

Dozens of people, including children, who were staying at the District 12 station moved into a warehouse turned into an emergency shelter. CBS 2's Noel Brennan has the story on how many have moved into a shelter in Pilsen.

There are at least 70 migrants living in a repurposed warehouse. All of them came from police stations.

They have access to bathrooms and showers and they don't have to sleep on the floor. The entire effort is being led, not by the city, but by dozens of volunteers.

A once-empty warehouse in Pilsen now overflows with activity and goodwill.

The haircuts from Mark Nava are free.

"Like I had a little extra time on my hands and feel it would've been the best way to spend it today," he said.

And on the other side of the building, all the food is donated to migrant families who've moved in.

Jorge Luis, his wife and their three kids spent eight days living inside a Chicago police station.

"They've already given us mattresses," Luis said. "They've already given us clothes. We're eating well."

Now, they feel the extra support of an air mattress and the Pilsen community.

"Because we have more attention, we feel valued here," Luis said.

Most of the migrants in the repurposed warehouse moved out of the 12th District police station.

"We've got babies as young as three months old, 23 kids and over 70 people right now," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

The alderman helped organize volunteers who turned the warehouse into an emergency shelter.

"We could not just sit and watch," he said.

Sigcho-Lopez said the volunteers can provide shelter until the city, state, and federal governments can bring support and resources to improve conditions.

The alderman sees the shelter as a model for other wards.

"We do need to make sure that we identify areas, especially in the Latino community, where we can set up similar shelters in empty public schools, empty churches that can provide humanitarian help," he said.

A crowded room is still far from perfect, but it beats the floor of a police station.

"There are showers to wash ourselves," said Luis. "We have peace of mind. It's quieter and safer."

As the empty warehouse fills, even the barber cutting hair knows the need will only grow.

"So far, we're two down and probably 15 more to go," said Nava.

Sigcho-Lopez said the Office Emergency Management visited the site in Pilsen on Wednesday. Volunteers are expecting more migrants to arrive in the coming days.

The alderman said the shelter has capacity for up to 250 people.