2 men injured in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

2 men injured in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

2 men injured in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said the men were walking on the sidewalk, around 2 a.m. near 18th Street and Blue Island Avenue, when a white vehicle approached and shots were fired.

A 31-year-old man was listed in critical condition.

The 25-year-old man injured is expected to recover from his physical injuries.

No arrests have been made.