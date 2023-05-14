Pilsen church congregations hold joint service to reach out to migrants

Pilsen churches join together to reach out to migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Members of two churches in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood joined together Sunday to reach out to asylum seekers.

Congregants from New Hope Church Pilsen, 1809 S. Racine Ave., walked to the nearby Bethel Temple Assembly of God, 1450 W. 19th St., for a joint Sunday morning service.

The sanctuary at New Hope is full. The church is housing around 20 asylum seekers – offering them shelter, food, and clothing.

New Hope Pastor Herman Jimenez told us why joining together is so important.

"We're having a joint service with Bethel Temple just a few blocks up that way – and we're just all coming together to worship as one church and as one community to rally behind our friends who are here, and let them know that not only we love them and we're here to help them, but that God loves them," said the Rev. Jimenez.

Pastor Jimenez said New Hope is accepting donations to help the asylum seekers, which can be dropped off at the church on Racine Avenue.