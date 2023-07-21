Pierogi Fest featuring headliner Smash Mouth happening next weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are just one week out from one of the best festivals of the summer.

Hey there, it's a rock star inviting you to Pierogi Fest.

Every year, the fun and quirky event brings together dozens of food vendors, performers, and parade goers.

The fun kicks off next Friday at 11 a.m. with a parade at 7 p.m. in Whiting.

On Saturday the 29th - Smash Mouth hits the stage at 8:30 p.m.

And on Sunday the 30th, you can indulge in all those pierogis from eleven to five.

