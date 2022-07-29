Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Perogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana.

The festival celebrates Eastern Europe with pierogis along with other Polish treats and music all day. Gates open at 11 a.m.

More than 300,000 people are expected to fill the downtown area. There will beover 70 booths, cooking shows, performances and live contents all day and night.

Pierogis are fried dough filled with cheese, meat, potato and other ingredients.

"It's a celebration of the ethnic heritage," Pierogi Fest Chairman Tom Dabertin said. "Over the years, Pierogi Fest has become a celebration of all ethnicities and all cultures. We are so honored to have all the people that show up."

The parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

You can find a full schedule of events here.