Watch CBS News
Local News

Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana
Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Perogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana.

The festival celebrates Eastern Europe with pierogis along with other Polish treats and music all day. Gates open at 11 a.m.

More than 300,000 people are expected to fill the downtown area. There will beover 70 booths, cooking shows, performances and live contents all day and night. 

Pierogis are fried dough filled with cheese, meat, potato and other ingredients. 

"It's a celebration of the ethnic heritage," Pierogi Fest Chairman Tom Dabertin said. "Over the years, Pierogi Fest has become a celebration of all ethnicities and all cultures. We are so honored to have all the people that show up."

The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. 

You can find a full schedule of events here. 

Marissa Parra
marissaparra-new.jpg

Marissa Parra is a general assignment reporter for CBS2 Chicago. While her specialties include shedding light on injustice, she has a soft spot for stories that remind us of the good in humanity.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 6:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.