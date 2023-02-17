Amateur hobby group in Illinois says balloon might've been shot down by F-22 in Alaska

Balloon shot down by F-22 in Alaska might've belong to Illinois hobby group

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Biden mentioned private companies and research institutions while delivering remarks to the unidentified objects Thursday.

Now it seems some amateur balloonists based right here in the suburbs may be caught up in the military mess.

The Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade says one of its 32-inch Pico Balloons that launched from Winnetka is missing in action.

The group's blog shows contact was lost over Alaska - the same day the U.S. military shot down that unidentified object in the same region.

The balloon had been airborne for four months - circling the globe seven times before it went dark.

A Pico Balloon is a small mylar balloon equipped with trackers that can measure temperature, humidity, pressure, or wind currents.