Pickwick Theatre owners may soon announce new operator taking over

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Pickwick Theatre shows its final movie for now on Thursday night, but it may not be closed very long at all.

The owners of the Pickwick said they are finalizing plans with a prospective tenant to take over the property.

The reported deal would turn the space into a mix of movies and a live entertainment venue.

The art-deco movie palace has been in operation since 1928 at 5 S. Prospect Ave. in the northwest suburb. Owner Dino Vlahakis said his family would be closing the theater this month – but he said his family hoped someone would take over afterward.

The Pickwick, for the time being, screens its final movie, "Gone with the Wind," Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The owners hope to announce the new operators then.