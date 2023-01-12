Watch CBS News
Local News

Pickwick Theatre owners may soon announce new operator taking over

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Pickwick Theatre shows its final movie for now on Thursday night, but it may not be closed very long at all.

The owners of the Pickwick said they are finalizing plans with a prospective tenant to take over the property.

The reported deal would turn the space into a mix of movies and a live entertainment venue.

The art-deco movie palace has been in operation since 1928 at 5 S. Prospect Ave. in the northwest suburb. Owner Dino Vlahakis said his family would be closing the theater this month – but he said his family hoped someone would take over afterward.

The Pickwick, for the time being, screens its final movie, "Gone with the Wind," Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The owners hope to announce the new operators then. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 7:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.