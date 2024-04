Pickup truck slams into Xfinity store in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pickup truck slammed into an Xfinity store in north suburban Gurnee Sunday night.

The truck went into the store near Gurnee Mills Mall, leaving a massive hole in the brick wall.

Gurnee police confirmed EMS arrived on the scene.

It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash.