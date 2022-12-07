Watch CBS News
Chicago-area physicians among group meeting with senators Wednesday to call for public health solution to mass shootings

By Mugo Odigwe, Charlie De Mar

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Physicians from across the country are among a group in D.C. meeting with more than 30 Senators Wednesday to call for an assault weapons ban.

The physicians are joined by members of March Fourth, a group formed after the shooting in Highland Park. The group will declare that mass shootings are a public health crisis that requires a public health solution.

They are pushing senators to take action on a bill the House passed in July. Wednesday is day two of the initiative. 

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke with a suburban emergency room physician who treated the youngest victims wounded in the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre. 

What Sheena Dr. McKenzie saw in the ER while treating children who were injured during the Highland Park parade shooting has led her from the operating room to Capitol Hill.

Dr. McKenzie joined about 60 physicians from around the country in D.C as they calll on lawmakers to federally ban assault rifles.

She says there's no better time than now for lawmakers to take action against assault rifles.

"They totally obliterate tissue. You know I saw things that day, I just never expected to see," she said. "It's almost a no-brainer, you know? We need to get our lawmakers to take drastic action to get the change that we need to protect our children."  

At the state level, Illinois House Democrats have introduced a massive gun control bill that would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun.  

First published on December 7, 2022 / 6:38 AM

