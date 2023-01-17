2 suburban officers charged with taking bribes, stealing cash and drugs during traffic stops

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two south suburban police officers have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges, accused of robbing drivers of cash and drugs during traffic stops, and squeezing them for bribes in exchange for avoiding criminal charges or having their vehicles impounded.

Phoenix police sergeant Jarrett Snowden, and officer Antoine "Bell" Larry each face charges of bribery conspiracy, extortion, and attempted extortion, in an indictment in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Snowden Bell1 by Todd Feurer on Scribd

According to the charges, starting in 2020, the two officers conspired to abuse their powers as officers to steal cash and drugs from people they had pulled over during traffic stops.

When they would find illegal guns, drugs, or other contraband during traffic stops, they would demand cash payments "in exchange for reducing, dropping, or declining to press charges" and allowing the owners to avoid having their cars towed off, according to the indictment.

In some cases, they would arrange for someone they had pulled over to meet them at a gas station to pay a cash bribe. They also enlisted the aid of a "bagman" to collect bribe money on their behalf.

After stealing drugs from people they had pulled over, the officers would sell it to a drug dealer and split the proceeds.

Court dates for the two officers have yet to be set.