Over 100 pets affected by Hurricane Ian and Fiona arriving in Chicago, Michigan Sunday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A plane carrying pets affected by hurricane-damaged areas in Florida and Puerto Rico is expected to arrive in Chicago and Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon.

The Wings of Rescue plane took off Sunday morning from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and stopped in Naples, Florida. The plane will land around noon at the DuPage airport, 2700 International Dr. in West Chicago. It will serve as the first landing spot for the animals.

A total of 116 dogs and cats rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters will land with 96 pets arriving in DuPage and 20 in Kalamazoo. 

Paws Chicago will be receiving the animals once they arrive.

