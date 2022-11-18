Watch CBS News
Local News

Peterson Avenue gas station shooting leaves man wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded Thursday evening at a gas station on busy Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park.

At 5:53 p.m., the 32-year-old man was in his car at a gas station in the 2500 block of West Peterson Avenue, at Campbell Avenue. A Mobil station is located at that corner.

A red car came up and two people inside fired shots and struck the man, police said.

The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 10:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.