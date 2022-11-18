Peterson Avenue gas station shooting leaves man wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded Thursday evening at a gas station on busy Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park.

At 5:53 p.m., the 32-year-old man was in his car at a gas station in the 2500 block of West Peterson Avenue, at Campbell Avenue. A Mobil station is located at that corner.

A red car came up and two people inside fired shots and struck the man, police said.

The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Three detectives are investigating.