Peter Pan is the 'Best' at the Great American Dog Show

The Great American Dog Show has a new winner

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Peter Pan made his way to the CBS Broadcast Center Monday morning.

He gets all the training and pampering he needs to be his best, but CBS 2's Jackie Kostek found out that being a champion is in his blood.

Peter Pan's handler said the pooch loves the limelight, evidenced by his championship ribbons. He was crowned Best in Show at this weekend's Great American Dog Show.

At the event, a number of people got to play "meteorologist for a moment" at the CBS 2 stand at the show. They posed in front of the "green screen" to do a weather forecast.