Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visiting O'Hare ahead of Labor Day travel

Secratary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits O'Hare ahead of holiday travel

Secratary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits O'Hare ahead of holiday travel

Secratary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits O'Hare ahead of holiday travel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Chicago a million travelers will pass through O'Hare and Midway airports over the Labor Day weekend.

He's working to see it's a smooth travel weekend at O'Hare and across the country.

The secretary said 1,500 air traffic controllers were hired this year to help keep flights moving.

His department also made strides to help passengers deal with disruptions - whether it's due to weather or an airline's issues.

Buttigieg knows a lot of people want to make sure they get where they're going this weekend.

"This weekend is capping what TSA reports is the busiest summer travel period on record," he said. "The most air travel passengers that have been screened by TSA in American history."

TSA has screened more than 227 million passengers since Memorial Day.

Nearly 60 percent of Americans are expected to travel this weekend either by air or by car.