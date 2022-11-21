Watch CBS News
Pete Buttigieg to visit Chicago O'Hare International Airport, highlight infrastructure improvements

CHICAGO (CBS) -- United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Chicago Monday. 

His aides say he will join city officials to make a "major announcement." 

Buttigieg will be at O'Hare International Airport to talk about infrastructure improvements and a workforce training program for aviation tenchnicians. 

He will also visit with air traffic controllers and techs to thanks them for their work this holiday season and highlight White House efforts to imrpove travel for the holidays and in the future. 

