CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire in Mendota.

It broke out overnight, destroying multiple businesses, including a pet store. Around 50 mice, frogs, fish and snakes died in the fire, but at least two animals survived.

We are completely devastated!!!!! As a lot of people know we have been working on combining with another shop in mendota... Posted by Fin Fur Feather Pet Shop on Friday, December 30, 2022