Pet Rescue Spotlight: West Suburban Humane Society

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around Chicago each Thursday.

Lolita joins Carolyn Mossberger and Heather Cash from the West Suburban Humane Society.

The West Suburban Humane Society is a no-kill shelter in Downers Grove, which has found homes for more than 31,000 animals since its start more than 50 years ago.

Lolita arrived from Will County Animal Control. It was obvious that she had had quite a few litters in her young life, and she needed some TLC. She was heartworm positive, but Lolita is now fully recovered and available for adoption.  

She is good with kids, other dogs, and even cats.

To help raise funds for the West Suburban Humane Society, there'll be a Pints for Paws event on Sunday, August 6th, at Bubblehouse Brewing Company in Lisle.

Participants will get to sample five beers, including a collaborative brew called "Tails of Rescue," a silent auction, and more.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 12:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

