Pet Rescue Spotlight: West Suburban Humane Society

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In this week's Pet Rescue Spotlight, we are welcoming back the West Suburban Humane Society located in Downers Grove.

Executive director Carolyn Mossberger is in the studio with Miss Maisel.

The organization has more than two dozen other dogs available, with new animals coming in all the time, as well as many cats and kittens available for the cat lovers out there!

This weekend, the West Suburban Humane Society is hosting Barkapalooza, its largest fundraiser of the year.

The event is set for Sunday, September 24th. Check out the West Suburban Humane Society's website for more information.