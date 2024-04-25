CBS 2's Pet Rescue Spotlight shines on puppy Stella Marie from West Suburban Humane Society

Stella Marie from the West Suburban Humane Society shines in the Pet Rescue Spotlight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Each Thursday, CBS 2 shines a spotlight on pet rescue organizations throughout Chicago.

Carolyn Mossberger is from West Suburban Humane Society, and they brought along the adorable Stella Marie, who is looking for that special forever home.

She's a 12-week-old, possibly a lab or pit bull mix, currently in foster care and ready to be adopted.

"She's a good little girl," Mossberger said, adding that she'd be great in any kind of home setting.

"She's already learning house breakage, so she's really good with that, likes other dogs and likes kids. Pretty much any home," Mossberger said.

West Suburban Humane Society is having a couple of fundraisers in May.

On Saturday, May 4, a Trivia Night contest will start at 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 4000 Saratoga Ave. in Downers Grove.

The Petals for Pets Plant Sale will be held on Friday, May 10, starting at noon at 1901 Ogden Ave. in Downers Grove.

"People can shop for Mother's Day. We have hanging baskets, flats, perennials, veggies. All kinds of things," Mossberger said.

For more information on how to adopt, foster, or volunteer your time with the West Suburban Humane Society, there's more information on the organization's website.

The site also has links for training your pet, including programs for kids and adults. The site features photos of the animals ready to be adopted as well as future fundraisers and ways you can help the critters need a special forever home.