Pet Rescue Spotlight: Placing Paws

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around the Chicago area.

Christine Palmer of Placing Paws, based in Libertyville, is in the CBS 2 studios and she's joined by Willow.

The cute dog is from Missouri where she was close to being euthanized because of her condition.

Willow was born incontinent and she's had one corrective surgery that was a success, according to Palmer, and Willow has another one scheduled after she turns one.

"Her birthday is in June and she has a great quality of life. She is happy, she's friendly, she plays nonstop. A very sweet soul," Palmer said.

Willow is a very sweet and lovable dog looking for her special forever home. If you're interested in finding out more, go to the Placing Paws website to see how you can help Willow and other dogs like her.