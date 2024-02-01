Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Placing Paws

By Yolanda Perdomo, CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Placing Paws
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Placing Paws 01:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around the Chicago area.

Christine Palmer of Placing Paws, based in Libertyville, is in the CBS 2 studios and she's joined by Willow.

The cute dog is from Missouri where she was close to being euthanized because of her condition.

Willow was born incontinent and she's had one corrective surgery that was a success, according to Palmer, and Willow has another one scheduled after she turns one.

"Her birthday is in June and she has a great quality of life. She is happy, she's friendly, she plays nonstop. A very sweet soul," Palmer said.

Willow is a very sweet and lovable dog looking for her special forever home. If you're interested in finding out more, go to the Placing Paws website to see how you can help Willow and other dogs like her. 

Yolanda Perdomo

Yolanda Perdomo is an award-winning journalist and digital producer for CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 11:57 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.