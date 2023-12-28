Pet Rescue Spotlight: Famous Fido Rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Thursday and it's time for the CBS 2 weekly pet rescue segment.

The spotlight is shining a light on a light on Famous Fido Rescue, a shelter in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Brian Hartfield from Famous Fido Rescue brought a cute friend looking for a forever home, Princeton.

The adorable pup is part of a set of bonded siblings. He arrived at Famous Fido's along with two sisters.

Unfortunately, shelters in the area and across the country are critically overcrowded, especially this time of year. There is a tremendous to find the animals forever homes and there are different ways people can help.

Famous Fido Rescue has a fundraiser coming up. The annual Celebration of Life Gala Event takes place in January at Loyola University.

Check out the Famous Fido Rescue website for more information on how you can help. They're located at 3124 W. Irving Park Road.