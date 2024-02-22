Pet Rescue Spotlight: Animal Rescue Foundation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each week CBS 2 profiles pet rescues in the Chicago area.

Returning to the CBS 2 studios is the Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton.

Michelle Fischer and Brittany Johnson brought two pups, the adorable Sophie and the very cute Rocky.

Sophie is a year-old terrier mix. Rocky came from a southern Illinois shelter and is unique because he has two different colored eyes. He's been at the shelter for three weeks.

The best home for either dog is one without cats. But they both get along with other dogs. Rocky, because he's so energetic, would do better with slightly older children.

Sophie would be fine with kids of all ages. She keeps getting looked over because she's shy at first but she blossoms pretty quickly.

Visit the Animal Rescue Foundation's website to find out more about adopting the cute canines or information on the organization's future events and how to help.