Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Animal Rescue Foundation

By CBS Chicago Team, Yolanda Perdomo

/ CBS Chicago

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Animal Rescue Foundation of Wheaton
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Animal Rescue Foundation of Wheaton 02:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each week CBS 2 profiles pet rescues in the Chicago area.

Returning to the CBS 2 studios is the Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton.

Michelle Fischer and Brittany Johnson brought two pups, the adorable Sophie and the very cute Rocky. 

Sophie is a year-old terrier mix. Rocky came from a southern Illinois shelter and is unique because he has two different colored eyes. He's been at the shelter for three weeks.

The best home for either dog is one without cats. But they both get along with other dogs. Rocky, because he's so energetic, would do better with slightly older children. 

Sophie would be fine with kids of all ages. She keeps getting looked over because she's shy at first but she blossoms pretty quickly.

Visit the Animal Rescue Foundation's website to find out more about adopting the cute canines or information on the organization's future events and how to help. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 12:31 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.