Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Animal Rescue Foundation of Wheaton
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Animal Rescue Foundation of Wheaton 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights a pet rescue organization in and around the Chicago area.

Claire Goldenberg and Sandra Pattison from the Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton joined CBS 2 and brought along two adorable pups, who were just rescued a day ago from Texas.

This weekend is National Adoption Weekend and the Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton is hosting a dog adoption event on Saturday at the Wheaton PetSmart from 11:00 to 2:00. Check out the organization's website for more information. 

🚨🚨GET YOUR APPLICATIONS IN NOW! PetSmart and PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend is upon us, and it's a high...

Posted by ARF - Animal Rescue Foundation on Monday, November 6, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 11:56 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.