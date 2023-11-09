Pet Rescue Spotlight: Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights a pet rescue organization in and around the Chicago area.

Claire Goldenberg and Sandra Pattison from the Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton joined CBS 2 and brought along two adorable pups, who were just rescued a day ago from Texas.

This weekend is National Adoption Weekend and the Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton is hosting a dog adoption event on Saturday at the Wheaton PetSmart from 11:00 to 2:00. Check out the organization's website for more information.

🚨🚨GET YOUR APPLICATIONS IN NOW! PetSmart and PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend is upon us, and it's a high... Posted by ARF - Animal Rescue Foundation on Monday, November 6, 2023