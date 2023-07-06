Pet Rescue Spotlight: Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, we highlight pet rescue organizations around Chicago.
We're pleased to welcome the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation on Chicago's northwest side.
John Garrido is the founder and he brought a friend along, Granite.
The foundation is all volunteer-based.
Head to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation for more information on how to make a donation or more on the cute animals ready for their forever homes.
