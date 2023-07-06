Pet Rescue Spotlight: Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, we highlight pet rescue organizations around Chicago.

We're pleased to welcome the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation on Chicago's northwest side.

John Garrido is the founder and he brought a friend along, Granite.

The foundation is all volunteer-based.

Head to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation for more information on how to make a donation or more on the cute animals ready for their forever homes.

Tune in to CBS this morning at 11:15 am. We will be talking about GSRF and trying to find a new home for Granite. Posted by Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation on Thursday, July 6, 2023