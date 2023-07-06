Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, we highlight pet rescue organizations around Chicago.

We're pleased to welcome the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation on Chicago's northwest side.

John Garrido is the founder and he brought a friend along, Granite.

The foundation is all volunteer-based.

Head to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation for more information on how to make a donation or more on the cute animals ready for their forever homes. 

Tune in to CBS this morning at 11:15 am. We will be talking about GSRF and trying to find a new home for Granite.

Posted by Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation on Thursday, July 6, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 11:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.