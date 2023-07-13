Pet Recue Spotlight: Wright Way Rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, we are highlighting pet rescue organizations around Chicago.

In this week's Pet Rescue Spotlight, we're pleased to welcome Wright Way Rescue in Morton Grove.

Rochelle Michalek from Wright Way Rescue brought 12-week-old puppies, Reggie and Raya.

Head to the Wright Way Rescue website for more information on how to help or give these cute pups a forever home.

WWR has more than 80 adoptable puppies! They elected me, Lilli, as their Spokespup to let you know that WE ALL NEED HOMES!



We are open Thurs & Fri 1pm-8pm, Sat & Sun 11am-4pm, & Mon 1pm-5pm. For more info, email rescue@wright-wayrescue.org.



Thank you for saving a life!🐾 pic.twitter.com/HwCEEK8Mpc — Wright-Way Rescue (@WrightWayRescue) July 13, 2023