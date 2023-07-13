Watch CBS News
Pet Recue Spotlight: Wright Way Rescue

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, we are highlighting pet rescue organizations around Chicago.

In this week's Pet Rescue Spotlight, we're pleased to welcome Wright Way Rescue in Morton Grove. 

Rochelle Michalek from Wright Way Rescue brought 12-week-old puppies, Reggie and Raya. 

Head to the Wright Way Rescue website for more information on how to help or give these cute pups a forever home. 

First published on July 13, 2023 / 11:42 AM

