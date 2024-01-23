Pet owners beware after coyote attacks dog in Arlington Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning for pet owners after a coyote attacked a dog in Arlington Heights late last week.
The police department there warns coyotes are highly active and territorial this time of year.
Ensure that dogs and cats stay inside or enclosed if they must be outside.
And if you see a coyote, make noise. Yell, clap hands, and use a whistle or air horn to scare them off.
