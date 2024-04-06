Watch CBS News
PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week - Hercules

By Jeramie Bizzle, Tom McFeeley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is a 5-year-old cat named Hercules. 

Hercules, naturally, has shown great strength in his time at PAWS Chicago. He has a suppressed immune system, so he fights hard every day to stay healthy. He will need to be an indoor cat who regularly visits the vet. 

Hercules has spent a lot of time in foster homes, so PAWS knows that he is a cuddle-bug who loves to share your bed, enjoys being brushed, and will charm you with the cutest little meows.  

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more. Walk-ins are always welcome. 

Chicago Animal Crisis Fund 

So far in 2024, the number of stray dogs and cats – like Hercules was –  has continued to rise, so PAWS Chicago has to do more to save the lives of homeless pets. 

They recently announced the Chicago Animal Crisis Fund to allow Chicagoland pet lovers to support the expanded programs that PAWS has introduced. 

To give or for more information, go to pawschicago.org/crisisfund

