One fatally struck by CSX train near 103rd Street crossing in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person is dead after being struck by a CSX train in Chicago Sunday afternoon.

According to CSX, around 4 p.m. the train struck a person on the tracks near the 103rd Street crossing in Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department and the Chicago Police Department responded to the incident and reported the person was killed.

"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate," CSX said in a statement released to CBS 2.

No injuries were reported to the train's crew.

No further information was immediately available.