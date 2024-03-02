Watch CBS News
Person stabbed to death during fight inside residence on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man was killed after being stabbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Chicago police said the man, 48, was inside his residence, in the 4200 block of South California Avenue around 4:41 p.m., when he got into a fight with another known man who then attacked the victim with a knife.

The victim was stabbed in the right groin area and was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.  

No one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

