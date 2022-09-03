Person stabbed during argument at CTA Ashland Green Line Station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is injured after being stabbed during an argument at the Ashland Green Line Station Friday night.

The incident happened in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue around 9:57 p.m.

Police said an unaged male victim got into an argument with another unknown offender who produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck before fleeing the scene.

The victim waived down officers and removed the knife from his neck, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.