Person stabbed at Arlington Heights gas station
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- A person was stabbed Tuesday night at a BP gas station in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.
There was a huge police presence at the gas station at 2250 S. Arlington Heights Rd., at Algonquin Road, following the stabbing at 7:30 p.m.
It was not clear what sparked the altercation.
Further details were not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.