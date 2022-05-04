Person stabbed at Arlington Heights gas station

Major police response seen after stabbing at Arlington Heights gas station

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- A person was stabbed Tuesday night at a BP gas station in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

There was a huge police presence at the gas station at 2250 S. Arlington Heights Rd., at Algonquin Road, following the stabbing at 7:30 p.m.

It was not clear what sparked the altercation.

Further details were not immediately available.