Person shot, killed while driving in Avondale

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is dead while driving in the Avondale neighborhood Saturday morning just after midnight.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of West Diversey around 12:34 a.m.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was driving when an occupant in a white jeep fired shots.

The victim self-transported to Ascension St. Mary with gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

First published on September 17, 2022 / 7:25 AM

