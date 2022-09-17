Person shot, killed while driving in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is dead while driving in the Avondale neighborhood Saturday morning just after midnight.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of West Diversey around 12:34 a.m.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was driving when an occupant in a white jeep fired shots.

The victim self-transported to Ascension St. Mary with gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.