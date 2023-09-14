Watch CBS News
Tourist boat crew helps rescue person in water near Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hospitalized after being rescued on the water near Navy Pier Wednesday night.

A witness at the scene told CBS 2 he spotted a man who fell into the water. He and others tried throwing a life ring to save him, with no success.

Crews on a passing tourist boat were able to reach the man and pulled him into the boat.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 10:20 PM

