Tourist boat crew helps rescue person in water near Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hospitalized after being rescued on the water near Navy Pier Wednesday night.

A witness at the scene told CBS 2 he spotted a man who fell into the water. He and others tried throwing a life ring to save him, with no success.

Crews on a passing tourist boat were able to reach the man and pulled him into the boat.