Person pulled from water off North Avenue Beach, reported in critical condition

By Jermont Terry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was in critical condition Friday night after being rescued from the water at North Avenue Beach.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the Fire Department cleared the scene around 9:40 p.m. They were called to help two people in distress along the beach.

The preliminary investigation shows one person went out on the water just before 9 p.m., while in the water, the person started yelling for help.

Those along the beach heard the cries, and a second person jumped in to save the individual who was drowning.

But it turned out the water's current proved to be too much for both. By the time the CFD arrived, it is believed the person who jumped in managed to get to shore, but the original person yelling for help was pulled from the water only after a brief search by divers.

Firefighters performed CPR on that person before rushing the victim to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The victim's condition was later reported as "grave."

There was no word late Friday about how long the person was in the water.

It was unclear if the diver who jumped into save the swimmer needed any medical attention.

