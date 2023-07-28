Watch CBS News
Man pulled from retention pond in Bensenville

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A man was pulled from a pond in northwest suburban Bensenville Friday afternoon.

Bensenville police said the man "slipped" into the retention pond, which is not designated for swimming.

Dive teams and first responders from multiple agencies were called to Redmond Reservoir just off of Third Avenue. They pulled him from the pond.

He was unresponsive and taken to an area hospital.

Crews had completed the rescue by around 4:20 p.m. when Chopper 2 was over the scene. The scene is near an aquatic center.

July 28, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

