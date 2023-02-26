Watch CBS News
Firefighters rescue person on CTA Blue Line tracks in the Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person had to be rescued at a CTA blue line station after they somehow ended up on the tracks Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the Washington stop in the Loop.

Firefighters got the person off the tracks about 20 minutes later.

We're told their condition was stable when paramedics took them to Northwestern Hospital.

It's still not clear how the person ended up on the tracks.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 7:32 AM

