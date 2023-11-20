Person killed after freight train strikes semi-truck on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was killed after a freight train struck a semi-truck in the Fuller Park neighborhood Monday morning.

Chicago fire officials said the crash happened at the Norfolk and Southern rail yard located at 350 W. Garfield Blvd.

Chopper 2 was over the scene where the semi was caught between two freight trains. One train was moving & pushed the cab into its trailer and into an adjacent train, derailing both.

Officials said the semi was parked at the time of the crash. Fire crews are working on making a recovery.

This is a developing story.