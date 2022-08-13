Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek to identify person involved in vehicle crash in West Garfield Park

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Major Accident Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a person involved in a vehicle crash in West Garfield Park Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:02 PM at 302 S. Pulaski Rd.

The victim was wearing a gray shirt, blue cargo pants, and carrying a black backpack at the time of the crash.

woman-in-car-crash.png
Chicago Police Department

Investigators are seeking information that leads to the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person, incident, or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Reference RD# JF342145.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 7:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.