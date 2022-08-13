Police seek to identify person involved in vehicle crash in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Major Accident Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a person involved in a vehicle crash in West Garfield Park Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:02 PM at 302 S. Pulaski Rd.

The victim was wearing a gray shirt, blue cargo pants, and carrying a black backpack at the time of the crash.

Chicago Police Department

Investigators are seeking information that leads to the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person, incident, or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Reference RD# JF342145.