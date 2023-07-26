Person hurt after crash on I-57 ramp to 159th Street
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 57 Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 3:59 a.m. on the southbound ramp to 159th Street westbound.
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a call of a single-car crash involving a vehicle that ran off the roadway.
That person was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.