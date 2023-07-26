Person hurt after crash on I-57 ramp to 159th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 57 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:59 a.m. on the southbound ramp to 159th Street westbound.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a call of a single-car crash involving a vehicle that ran off the roadway.

That person was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

No further information was immediately available.