Watch CBS News
Local News

Person hurt after crash on I-57 ramp to 159th Street

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 57 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:59 a.m. on the southbound ramp to 159th Street westbound.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a call of a single-car crash involving a vehicle that ran off the roadway.

That person was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on July 26, 2023 / 10:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.