1 hospitalized after car strikes building, flips over in Chicago suburb

1 hospitalized after car hits building, flips over in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building and flipped onto its roof in Skokie overnight.

The crash happened near McCormick and Howard.

Crews at the scene flipped the totaled silver Mustang back onto its wheels. The building also suffered damage - mainly to the outside.

The person had to be taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No further information was available.