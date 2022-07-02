Person hit, killed by Amtrak train in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Glenview Friday evening.

Amtrak reported that Hiawatha Service Train 340 was headed from Milwaukee to Chicago around 6:50 p.m., when it hit someone on the track near the Glen of North Glenview train station, 2301 Lehigh Ave.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Glenview police said.

None of the 178 passengers and crewmembers on the train was reported to be injured, Amtrak said.

Glenview and Amtrak police are investigating.